Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 706.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.6% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,375.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,468.23. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,143.89.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

