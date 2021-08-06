Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 706.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 363 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.6% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMZN opened at $3,375.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,468.23. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,143.89.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
