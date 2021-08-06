Ambrx Biopharma (NYSE:AMAM) Shares Gap Down to $20.01

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.01, but opened at $18.55. Ambrx Biopharma shares last traded at $18.30, with a volume of 213 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on AMAM shares. Bank of America started coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.30 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ambrx Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.19% of Ambrx Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, focuses on discovering and developing engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 ADC, which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

