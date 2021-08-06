Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives $296.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $289.36.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMED shares. Bank of America lowered Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED traded down $5.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.58. 8,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,952. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $254.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $195.28 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Amedisys will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $906,098. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 745.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

