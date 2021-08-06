Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $201.37 and last traded at $202.28, with a volume of 6399 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $256.27.

Specifically, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total value of $255,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,475 shares of company stock valued at $906,098 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Amedisys alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 4,126.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 363,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,125,000 after acquiring an additional 354,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,218,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $211,397,000 after acquiring an additional 263,329 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $243,050,000 after acquiring an additional 178,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,950,000 after acquiring an additional 120,989 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.