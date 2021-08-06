AMEPAY Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $129,397.00 (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. Over the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AMEPAY has a market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $129,397.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00047865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.47 or 0.00121029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00146277 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,640.98 or 1.00266144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $344.94 or 0.00811102 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY’s launch date was June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AMEPAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMEPAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

