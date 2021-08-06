American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the airline’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AAL. Susquehanna upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $20.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.90. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($7.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -6.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in American Airlines Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 998,377 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 82,560 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American Airlines Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,378,296 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $128,542,000 after acquiring an additional 197,361 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 318.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 56,414 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 42,946 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in American Airlines Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 756,598 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $18,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in American Airlines Group by 29.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 272,578 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 61,670 shares in the last quarter. 51.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.