American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) Shares Purchased by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management owned 0.10% of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 396.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDG stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.76. The stock had a trading volume of 189 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,639. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.33. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $60.29 and a twelve month high of $84.26.

