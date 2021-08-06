American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $42.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.98.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.77.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

