American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) is DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s 4th Largest Position

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 52,030 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 2.0% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.22% of American Tower worth $266,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in American Tower by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.23.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,712 shares of company stock worth $17,341,058. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.68. 12,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,962,078. The stock has a market cap of $127.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $289.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $273.76.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.19%.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

