American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

NYSE AWK traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $179.29. 9,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,754. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.99. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $180.08. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

