American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in American Water Works by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 127,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 940,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,386,000 after acquiring an additional 56,161 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $729,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 23,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 584,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.50.

NYSE AWK traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $179.45. 4,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,754. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.99. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $180.08. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

