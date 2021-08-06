Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 41,384 Shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,384 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 4.37% of Manitex International worth $6,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTX. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 976,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 150,217 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 937,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 81,547 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,140,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 62,903 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its position in shares of Manitex International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 970,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,729 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Shares of MNTX stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.07 million, a PE ratio of 147.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.54. Manitex International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $9.62.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Manitex International had a net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MNTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.