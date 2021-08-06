Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 205,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,925 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,030,000 after acquiring an additional 870,668 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,500,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,415,000 after acquiring an additional 899,513 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,217,000 after acquiring an additional 135,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after acquiring an additional 104,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,509,000 after acquiring an additional 40,167 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $32.15 on Friday. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $50.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.17.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RGNX shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

