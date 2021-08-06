Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,363 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 100.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

NYSE:SWM opened at $39.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.13. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.73 and a 52 week high of $50.78.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.