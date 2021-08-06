Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $6.76 Million Stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 820,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143,013 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 603.2% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 905,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 776,484 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 148.0% in the first quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 656,450 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter valued at $3,736,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 310.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 587,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 444,624 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,798,000 after purchasing an additional 246,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PBI. Sidoti upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group upgraded Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.61. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.81 and a beta of 2.69.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $899.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 107.74%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

