Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $7.09 Million Stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71,707 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.21% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRI stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.37. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRI. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Capital One Financial cut Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weingarten Realty Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

