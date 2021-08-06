Ameriprise Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 41,384 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 4.37% of Manitex International worth $6,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitex International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Manitex International by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Manitex International by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Manitex International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $147.07 million, a PE ratio of 147.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.14. Manitex International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Manitex International had a net margin of 0.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

MNTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manitex International in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

