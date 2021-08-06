Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 5,821 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,821 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.83% of Varex Imaging worth $6,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VREX opened at $28.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.62. Varex Imaging Co. has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $29.58. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 7.92% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

