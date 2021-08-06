Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 91,181 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91,181 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Photronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Photronics by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 338,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 55,664 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Photronics by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 52,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 14,169 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Photronics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Photronics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 174,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,306. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $51,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 117,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,824.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $788,189. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAB opened at $13.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $845.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.89.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Photronics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

