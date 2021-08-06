AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Hits New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $128.40 and last traded at $128.37, with a volume of 20935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.71.

The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.60.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total transaction of $1,504,165.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at $23,485,994.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $2,460,414.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,704,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,341 shares of company stock valued at $10,768,506 in the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at $251,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 22.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 15.4% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 34.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at $6,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.41.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

