AMLT (AMLT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $128,350.00

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. AMLT has a total market cap of $10.53 million and approximately $128,350.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AMLT coin can now be purchased for $0.0360 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AMLT has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AMLT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00056011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00016409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.66 or 0.00869822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00096516 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00041870 BTC.

AMLT Coin Profile

AMLT is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,111,082 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token . AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMLT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMLT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AMLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.