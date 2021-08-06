Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Lance E. D’amico Sells 40,000 Shares

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE APH opened at $73.68 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $74.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.24. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

APH has been the subject of several research reports. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.61.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,802,000 after buying an additional 202,342 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after buying an additional 65,369 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,143,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Amphenol by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,019,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,251,000 after buying an additional 502,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

