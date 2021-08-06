Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AMPE stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $283.75 million, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Ampio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Dan Stokely sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,815 shares in the company, valued at $90,958.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 50,506 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunology-based therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-016, an intravenous treatment that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for COVID-19 patients with respiratory illness; and AP-014, an inhaled treatment that is in Phase I clinical trial for COVID-19 induced respiratory distress.

