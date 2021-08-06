Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
AMPE stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $283.75 million, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.78.
In other Ampio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Dan Stokely sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,815 shares in the company, valued at $90,958.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunology-based therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-016, an intravenous treatment that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for COVID-19 patients with respiratory illness; and AP-014, an inhaled treatment that is in Phase I clinical trial for COVID-19 induced respiratory distress.
