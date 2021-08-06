Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.75 million, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48.
In other Ampio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Dan Stokely sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $64,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunology-based therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-016, an intravenous treatment that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for COVID-19 patients with respiratory illness; and AP-014, an inhaled treatment that is in Phase I clinical trial for COVID-19 induced respiratory distress.
