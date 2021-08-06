Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.75 million, a PE ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.48.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Ampio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Dan Stokely sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $64,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,866.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,506 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunology-based therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-016, an intravenous treatment that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for COVID-19 patients with respiratory illness; and AP-014, an inhaled treatment that is in Phase I clinical trial for COVID-19 induced respiratory distress.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.