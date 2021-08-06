Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) PT Lowered to $22.00

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.14% from the company’s previous close.

AMRS has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amyris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.39.

Get Amyris alerts:

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.13. Amyris has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.34.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.36 million. Amyris’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,477,135.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amyris by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,955,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,358,000 after buying an additional 3,510,892 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Amyris by 15.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,660,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,289,000 after purchasing an additional 636,216 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amyris during the first quarter worth $50,385,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amyris by 41.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,717,000 after acquiring an additional 698,997 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Amyris by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,293,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 36,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.