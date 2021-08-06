Analysts Anticipate Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.03. Coeur Mining reported earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Coeur Mining.

CDE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Shares of CDE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.79. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $12.60.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 210.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 35,598 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 60.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,089,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,676,000 after buying an additional 410,488 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 926,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,231,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

