Analysts Anticipate Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) will report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Plug Power reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.04). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.54 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.74.

NASDAQ PLUG traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.90. 33,428,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,421,219. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a current ratio of 26.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.74.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

