Analysts Anticipate Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.29 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will announce $4.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.41 billion. Stryker posted sales of $3.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year sales of $17.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.26 billion to $17.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.35 billion to $18.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stryker.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $303.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.01 billion, a PE ratio of 48.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker has a one year low of $185.20 and a one year high of $275.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stryker (SYK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.