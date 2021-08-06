Analysts Anticipate Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings. Titan Machinery posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TITN shares. Stephens upgraded Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.37. 75,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,743. The stock has a market cap of $638.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $11.08 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.08.

In other news, CEO David Joseph Meyer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $3,131,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,664,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $340,944.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 221,182 shares of company stock valued at $7,012,253. 15.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Titan Machinery by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

