Analysts Expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.08 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to post sales of $99.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.20 million. Clarus posted sales of $64.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $350.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $353.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $430.25 million, with estimates ranging from $418.00 million to $446.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.45%.

CLAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

In other news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $116,522.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,358.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 24,917 shares of company stock worth $599,036 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Clarus by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarus by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clarus by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 11,328 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLAR opened at $29.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.29. The firm has a market cap of $922.20 million, a P/E ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

