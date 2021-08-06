Analysts Expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $724.11 Million

Equities analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) will report $724.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $727.97 million and the lowest is $719.00 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.
On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ContextLogic.
ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research
cut ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Bank of America cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.85.
NASDAQ:WISH opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion and a PE ratio of -1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.67. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $32.85.
In other ContextLogic news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $463,915.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 86,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,330.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 12,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $103,620.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,975 shares in the company, valued at $326,220.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,093,566 shares of company stock worth $9,838,721.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $821,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in ContextLogic by 286.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ContextLogic
ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
