Analysts Expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Will Announce Earnings of $3.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to report earnings per share of $3.59 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.01. Deckers Outdoor posted earnings per share of $3.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $15.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.25 to $16.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $18.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.77 to $19.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.14.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $922,529.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,811,173.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,450 shares of company stock worth $2,186,268. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DECK opened at $435.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.04. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $444.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

