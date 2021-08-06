Analysts Expect Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Brokerages predict that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will announce sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.04 billion. Global Payments posted sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year sales of $7.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $7.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.23 billion to $8.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

GPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Global Payments from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.75.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $597,118,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $137,518,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $104,623,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 108.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,124,000 after purchasing an additional 492,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 65.6% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,919,000 after purchasing an additional 479,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $5.94 on Friday, hitting $176.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,394,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.12. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

