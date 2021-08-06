Analysts Expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Will Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Moelis & Company posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 78.25% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $59.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.67. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.60%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1.6% in the first quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 29,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 2.2% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

