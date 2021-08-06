Analysts Expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will announce sales of $26.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.14 million to $26.80 million. OrthoPediatrics posted sales of $22.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full year sales of $96.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.44 million to $96.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $116.62 million, with estimates ranging from $112.09 million to $122.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

KIDS traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.37. 83,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,965. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -34.70 and a beta of 0.68. OrthoPediatrics has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $71.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.07.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 1,500 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.49 per share, with a total value of $86,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $296,241.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $700,923. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIDS. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 49.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth about $139,000. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

