Analysts Expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.41 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will post sales of $30.41 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.92 billion. The Kroger posted sales of $30.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, September 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full-year sales of $132.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.72 billion to $134.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $134.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.11 billion to $136.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.75. 4,236,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,335,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Kroger has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.08.

The Kroger announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $366,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Kroger by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,644,000 after buying an additional 630,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Kroger by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,576,000 after buying an additional 1,056,424 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in The Kroger by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 159,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

