Analysts Expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to Post $1.82 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $1.85. West Pharmaceutical Services posted earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.07 to $8.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.66 to $8.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of WST opened at $425.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $430.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.27.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. FMR LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,291,000 after purchasing an additional 31,783 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 459,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,114,000 after purchasing an additional 88,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

