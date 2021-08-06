Analysts Set Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Target Price at $21.39

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.39.

AGTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

Get Agiliti alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth $372,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $424,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Agiliti during the second quarter worth $3,281,000.

NYSE:AGTI traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.75. 1,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,095. Agiliti has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.18.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $235.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.