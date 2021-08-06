Analysts Set Assura Plc (LON:AGR) PT at GBX 83.83

Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGR. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Assura from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In other Assura news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 36,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99), for a total value of £27,770.40 ($36,282.21). Also, insider Jayne Cottam acquired 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £326.04 ($425.97). Insiders acquired a total of 27,265 shares of company stock worth $2,046,234 over the last quarter.

AGR traded down GBX 0.55 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 78.55 ($1.03). The stock had a trading volume of 1,768,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,725,741. The stock has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34. Assura has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 84 ($1.10). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 223.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.69%.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

