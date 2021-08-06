Analysts Set Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Target Price at $74.00

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.80.

ESTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other Establishment Labs news, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 6,260 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $465,556.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,556.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 9,490 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $706,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 122,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,136,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,358 over the last 90 days. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,059,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,790,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 3.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,545,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,671,000 after buying an additional 44,706 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 41.7% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 987,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,735,000 after buying an additional 290,654 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 21.9% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 386,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,140,000 after buying an additional 69,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 49.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 375,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,000 after buying an additional 124,799 shares in the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $70.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.80. Establishment Labs has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $88.66. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.70.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 19.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

