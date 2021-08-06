Analysts Set Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Target Price at $74.00

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.80.
ESTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.
In other Establishment Labs news, CFO Renee Gaeta sold 6,260 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $465,556.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,556.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 9,490 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $706,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 122,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,136,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,358 over the last 90 days. 13.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:ESTA opened at $70.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.80. Establishment Labs has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $88.66. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.70.
Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 19.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Establishment Labs Company Profile
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.
Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index
Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.