Analysts Set Expectations for loanDepot, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of loanDepot in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LDI. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.62.

LDI stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.68.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $779.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.68 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $997,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $1,955,000. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

In other loanDepot news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

