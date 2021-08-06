Analysts Set RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target at $61.67

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RAPT. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $48,167.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,460 shares in the company, valued at $408,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $49,101.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,614.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,943 shares of company stock valued at $378,426. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 0.04. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.