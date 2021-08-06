Analyzing AON (NYSE:AON) and BRP Group (NYSE:BRP)

AON (NYSE:AON) and BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get AON alerts:

This table compares AON and BRP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AON 17.78% 61.03% 7.56% BRP Group -6.75% 6.96% 3.80%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AON and BRP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AON 0 5 3 0 2.38 BRP Group 0 2 6 0 2.75

AON presently has a consensus price target of $254.64, suggesting a potential downside of 2.96%. BRP Group has a consensus price target of $34.71, suggesting a potential upside of 27.21%. Given BRP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BRP Group is more favorable than AON.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.1% of AON shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.8% of BRP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of AON shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.9% of BRP Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

AON has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BRP Group has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AON and BRP Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AON $11.07 billion 5.35 $1.97 billion $9.81 26.75 BRP Group $137.84 million 19.04 -$8.65 million $0.20 136.45

AON has higher revenue and earnings than BRP Group. AON is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

AON beats BRP Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services. The Commercial Risk Solutions includes retail brokerage, cyber solutions, global risk consulting, and captives. The Reinsurance Solutions comprises treaty and facultative reinsurance brokerage and capital markets. The Retirement Solutions consists of core retirement, investment consulting, and talent, rewards and performance. The Health Solutions involves in heath and benefits brokerage and healthcare exchanges. The Data and Analytic Services include Affinity, Aon InPoint and ReView. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.