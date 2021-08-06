Analyzing Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT)

MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MassRoots and Magnite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MassRoots $10,000.00 2,489.36 -$14.71 million N/A N/A Magnite $221.63 million 17.85 -$53.43 million ($0.10) -307.00

MassRoots has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Magnite.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MassRoots and Magnite, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A Magnite 0 2 7 0 2.78

Magnite has a consensus price target of $39.89, indicating a potential upside of 29.93%. Given Magnite’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Magnite is more favorable than MassRoots.

Profitability

This table compares MassRoots and Magnite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MassRoots N/A -83.91% N/A Magnite -23.02% -1.56% -0.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.1% of Magnite shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of MassRoots shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Magnite shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

MassRoots has a beta of 2.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnite has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magnite beats MassRoots on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc. engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc. provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D. Baumgart on April 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

