Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €63.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €67.02 ($78.85).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a one year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.