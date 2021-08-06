Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Announces Earnings Results

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 20.83%.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIK traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.23. The company had a trading volume of 999 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,167. The firm has a market cap of $578.95 million, a PE ratio of -21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.23. Anika Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $32.04 and a 12 month high of $48.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.92.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANIK shares. UBS Group started coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In related news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,797.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

