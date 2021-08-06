ANON Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $19.00 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 6th. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. ANON has a total market cap of $15,417.75 and $19.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ANON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001801 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00046979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00057635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00017421 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002591 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.