Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

Antares Pharma stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,250. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $692.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.31. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $5.07.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 467,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,905.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATRS. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.