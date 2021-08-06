Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) PT Raised to $14.00 at Lake Street Capital

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on APEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $236.29 million, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 2.18. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 207.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, Director David Pacitti sold 18,742 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $128,757.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,635.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 121,900 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 21,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

