Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 51.61%.

Shares of AINV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.82. The company had a trading volume of 4,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.02. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $899.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 2.02.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is currently 73.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

